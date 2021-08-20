Pilcro

The Cigarette Slim Straight Jeans

$128.00

Style No. 4122831920029; Color Code: 093 With a slim fit that's cut straight from the knee to the ankle, the Cigarette is suited for every outfitting moment. Elevate their ultra-high, pin-straight silhouette with a ruffled blouse and sandals, or dress them down with a graphic tee and high-tops. Trust us: There's no wrong way to wear them. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. 92% cotton, 6% polyester, 2% elastane Ultra high-rise Slim, straight fit Five-pocket styling Front zip Machine wash Imported