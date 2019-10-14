Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Ganni
The Chunky Shoe Style Fashion Girls Are Wearing In Paris
£300.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Contemporary chelsea boot made from natural leather with a flat synthetic finish, set on bespoke GANNI rubber sole.
Need a few alternatives?
Bershka
Track Sole Ankle Boots
£39.99
from
Bershka
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Leather Black Chelsea Boots
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
& Other Stories
Croc Leather Knee High Boots
£205.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Dr Martens
Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Chelsea Boot
$180.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Printed Mesh Wrap Dress
£230.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Western Knee High Boots
$675.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Soft Wool Knit Cardigan
$280.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Hand Knit Wool Puff Sleeve Pullover
$475.00
from
Ganni
BUY
More from Boots
Prada
Novo Chelsea Boot
£664.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Bershka
Track Sole Ankle Boots
£39.99
from
Bershka
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Leather Black Chelsea Boots
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Mango
Wellies
£79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted