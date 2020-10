Frank & Oak

The Chunky Cable Knit Sweater

$89.50

Buy Now Review It

At Frank and Oak

All chunky no chills in our boxy cable-knit sweater designed to keep you feeling homey and warm all winter long. Inspired by traditional knit wear, the sweater features a crewneck collar, long sleeves and a ribbed trim. Get out your candles, cozy season is upon us.