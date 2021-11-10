Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The Child Plush

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At shopDisney

Embrace the creature known as ''the Child,'' affectionately known as Baby Yoda, with this soft, cuddly plush toy featuring faux suede coat and fuzzy trims. This irresistible infant is inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian now streaming on Disney+. May the hugs be with you! Magic in the details Disney is donating $500,000 to Toys for Tots, as part of the Ultimate Toy Drive to support children and families in need this holiday season. To participate, you can donate a toy to Toys for Tots at shopDisney.com now through this December 14th, and help us inspire hope where it's needed most. For more information on the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, visit Disney.com/ToyDrive Embroidered features Soft, squeezable fill Faux suede coat Fuzzy trims Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ The bare necessities Polyester 11'' H Imported Item No. 412312103568