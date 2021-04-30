Crocs

The Child Clogs For Adults By Crocs – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

$54.99

At shopDisney

Journey through the galaxy in comfort with this epically fashionable footwear. The silver design of these clogs for adults by Crocs is inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and accented with a vinyl appliqué of the Child, affectionately referred to by fans as ''baby Yoda.'' Magic in the details Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Silver clogs Molded vinyl appliqué of the Child on each Ventilation holes on top Pivoting heel strap with glow-in-the-dark crocodile on hinge Contoured footbed Lightweight Slip-resistant, non-marking soles 360 degree comfort Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian streaming on Disney+ The bare necessities Croslite foam Imported Item No. 7501057372984MS