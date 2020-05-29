Vikings Blade

The Chieftain Double Edge Safety Razor

$28.97

Buy Now Review It

This is THE original Chieftain by Vikings Blade: a time-tested and proven perfect all-rounder razor with medium aggression 20% Heavier. 150% Smoother. 200% more Eco-Friendly than other mass-produced lookalikes HIGH-end materials, HEAVY construction & SUPERB quality control Bonus: Luxury case with mirror + A complimentary pack of Swedish 13C26 steel mild blades Great and meaningful gift for all occasions: Christmas, Father's Day etc