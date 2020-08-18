United States
Shekudo
The Chidi
$205.00
At The Folklore
The Chidi Sandal by Nigerian brand Shekudo is an intricate strappy leather sandal. It is handcrafted from start to finish with minimal machine use. The shoe features a black leather strap that wraps around the ankle, a red leather braid, and a black and white layered strap. Shakudo is a sustainable brand so each product is made to order by skilled artisans and ships within 7-10 working days. 100% Leather Heel Height 1inch Handmade in Lagos, Nigeria