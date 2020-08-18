Shekudo

The Chidi

At The Folklore

The Chidi Sandal by Nigerian brand Shekudo is an intricate strappy leather sandal. It is handcrafted from start to finish with minimal machine use. The shoe features a black leather strap that wraps around the ankle, a red leather braid, and a black and white layered strap. Shakudo is a sustainable brand so each product is made to order by skilled artisans and ships within 7-10 working days. 100% Leather Heel Height 1inch Handmade in Lagos, Nigeria