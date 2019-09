Everlane

The Cheeky Bootcut

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

The Cheeky Bootcut Jean combines all the signature elements of our favorite Cheeky fit—like a waist-nipping rise and high-set pockets, for a lifted look—with the classic leg-lengthening shape of 1970s bootcut jeans. We made it modern with a slightly straighter leg, timeless washes, and just the right amount of stretch. The result? Your best butt meets denim's leggiest look.