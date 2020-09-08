Ciate London

Discover our newest collection of Cheat Sheets. Cheat your way to professional looking nail art in an instant with our iconic The Cheat Sheets - four easy-to-use nail sticker sheet designs, giving you an easy, effortless and ultra-modern mani in minutes. Applying The Cheat Sheets is simple – peel off each design with fine, pointed tweezers and apply onto dry painted or bare nails. Carefully press down the wafer thin sticker so that all the edges are down and there are no air bubbles. Once in place, seal with a top coat and admire your handy work! Playful Randoms: Cute and kitsch cherries, clouds, eyes, fried eggs and rainbows. Hearts: Sweeter than sweet heart shaped designs for a pretty pop of colour. Gold Foil Collection: Timeless gold foil designs to add an elevated and chic twist to your mani. Stars, Moons & Lightning Bolts: Out of this world inspired celestial designs.