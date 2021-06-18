Invisalign

The Charli D’amelio X Invisalign Aligner Case

$24.99

Details This limited-edition Invisalign aligner case was designed by social media icon Charli D’Amelio (@charlidamelio) and features her signature mantra, “All Smiles Here.” This specialty case keeps your aligners and retainers safe and secure while boasting a unique new design. The slim, modern Invisalign case keeps your Invisalign aligners and Vivera retainers secure at home and on the road. Its magnetic closure ensures the case stays securely fastened while in transit. The textured inner lining helps to minimize slipping and movement inside. Spacing behind the hinge allows for proper ventilation so aligners or retainers stay fresh between wears. Each case comes with a black Invisalign drawstring pouch to carry your personal oral hygiene essentials, such as floss, chewies, toothpaste and travel toothbrush.