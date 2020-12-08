Urban Stems

The Celtic Flower Bouquet

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Stems

Crisp and fresh, The Celtic exudes a sense of timeless grace. Here, the Star of Bethlehem stems mingle with white veronica flowers, both reflecting peace and tranquility and contributing to the arrangement’s beauty. This bouquet's lush green hue arrives in bud form and will eventually bloom into an abundance of star-shaped blossoms. A true winter beauty, it’s the perfect addition to any holiday season setting.