Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

The Cbd Cookbook For Beginners: 100 Simple And Delicious Recipes Using Cbd

The all-you-need-to-know guide for cooking with CBD CBD, or cannabidiol, is the latest, most popular trend people are turning to for its myriad of touted benefits. It'-s quoted to be "-a kind of full-body massage at the molecular level"- (New York Times). Now you can incorporate CBD in your daily fare that will have you:Making your own CBD butter, oils, tinctures, and flour..Entertaining with Spicy Nuts, Lemon Cocktail Crackers, Baked Artichoke Dip, and Cheesy Olive Bites..Enjoying a healthy meal with The Best Kale Salad, or warm up with Coconut Chicken Curry..Customizing your own CBD gummies or baking -a decadent Orange Almond Cake for a celebration..Creating pantry staples like CBD Ketchup or Honey so that you can add a -dollop or garnish to your own personal favorite meal. -.And, of course, no kitchen is complete without starters, drinks, salads, and sides. -.A perfect addition to any cookbook collection, or a gift for those looking to add more CBD naturally into their diet. -