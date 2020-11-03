Selkie

The Caviar Puff Dress

$249.00

PRE ORDERS WILL SHIP ON, BEFORE OR BETWEEN 12/30-1/5 BEFORE YOU BUY; PLEASE MEASURE YOUR BUST AND COMPARE BELOW! This is dress is based on BUST ONLY, like a bra. It is essentially a bando. The arms are roomy and there is no waist. Please do not order without taking the time to check it against your current bra size, or for a guaranteed fit- measure! If you are in between sizes, size down. It's back, in black. Vampyres unite for the best selling puff, now available in "goth" you'll feel as rare as a tin of caviar- sexy, rich and ready for a party. Centre of attention, glossy black beauty. This is one you will hand down forever. Incredibly flattering with a tight bust and forgiving skirt, the puff sleeves give the body a beautiful shape. The skirt is circular allowing for any size stomach, butt and hips. The Claudia collection comes trimmed with delicate lace on the bust and sleeves. PLEASE BUY SIZE BASED ONLY ON YOUR BUST/BRA, under bust and across combined. If you are in between sizes match it as closely to the under bust. Sizing down will give you a tight corset look, sizing up will give you a looser look like below model. (Sometimes it may feel the dress is too small, please try to zip the dress while around your waist then pull over your chest. If it fits but is still too tight you may need to size up one.) "How do I wear it if I don't want the shear bust?" We recommend pairing it with a sexy black bra or over a nude top or tube dress. If you want even more modesty this looks gorgeous over a long sleeved bodysuit or shape wear. Or wear it bra less and free the nipple!! Numerical US Across Bust Under Bust Skirt Length 2 XXS 29" 25 3/4 23 1/4 " 4 XS 31" 27 3/4 23 3/4" 6 S 33" 29 3/4 24 1/4" 8 M 35" 31 3/4 24 3/4" 10 L 38" 34 3/4 25 1/4" 12 XL 41" 37 3/4 25 3/4" 14 XXL 44" 40 3/4 26 1/4" 16 2X 47" 43 3/4 26 3/4" 18 3X 50" 46 3/4 27 1/4" 20 4X 53" 49 3/4 27 3/4" 22 5X 56" 52 3/4 28 1/4" 100% Poly Organza, this garment saves an animal but not the environment. Dry Clean Only. DRY CLEAN ONLY Designed and fit in LA, M