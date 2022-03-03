Lo & Sons

The Catalina Day Tote

$200.00 $150.00

Bottom Pocket Features a bottom zipper pocket with a removable padded insert to separate shoes, dirty clothes, sandy beachwear, toiletries or even lunch from the rest of your things. Designed for everyday use whether it’s a trip to the grocery store or a short weekend getaway. Compartments If you don’t need a bottom pocket to carry separate items or want to fit larger items into the tote, simply unzip the panel that divides the bottom compartment from the main compartment. As the day tote was designed for everyday use, it does not feature a luggage sleeve but instead has 2 outside pockets (1 slip and 1 zipper). Carry Comfortably The messenger strap features a removable shoulder pad for extra comfort while carrying. Long key leash with a lobster clasp is available for keeping keys easily accessible.