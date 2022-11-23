Great Jones

The Cast-iron Family

$390.00 $225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Great Jones

Cast iron is superior at retaining and evenly distributing heat — there’s a reason humans have been cooking with cast iron for eons. This set includes our top three draft picks, all of which share a common material but have very different use cases. Why It's Special Safe for all stovetops (including induction). Dutch Baby nests perfectly inside The Dutchess, and you can hang King Sear for easy storage. All are oven-safe. The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are dishwasher-safe. Our Black Friday sale is here! Enjoy savings of up to 50% off while supplies last. This is our biggest sale of the year and all sale items qualify for our 60-day trial & free returns policy. Sale ends on Monday, November 28 at 11:59 p.m. PST.