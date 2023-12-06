Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Anthropologie
The Cassia Wedge Tall Boots
$280.00
$199.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
SOUL Naturalizer
Harvest Wedge Boot
BUY
$69.97
$129.99
Nordstrom Rack
Tocca
Gia
BUY
$76.00
Miista
Dolce Vita
Issa Bootie
BUY
£116.00
Revolve
promoted
SOREL
Joan Wedge Buckle Boot In Quarry
BUY
$220.00
SOREL
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Cassia Wedge Tall Boots
BUY
$199.95
$280.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glass
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Bennet Buttondown Shirt (pearl-embellished)
BUY
$99.95
$160.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$26.40
$44.00
Anthropologie
More from Boots
Pretty Little Thing
Black Matte Pu Snake Western Fold Knee Boots
BUY
$35.00
$82.00
Pretty Little Thing
Anthropologie
The Cassia Wedge Tall Boots
BUY
$199.95
$280.00
Anthropologie
Steve Madden
Reika Black Leather
BUY
$149.95
Steve Madden
ASRA
London Cantaloupe Moto Boot
BUY
$175.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted