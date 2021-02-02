Everlane

The Cashmere Turtleneck Dress

$180.00

Description The coziness of a sweater meets the ease of a dress. The Cashmere Turtleneck Dress features a classic fold-over neckline, long fitted sleeves, a relaxed fit, and an updated above-the-knee length. Plus, it’s made of certified Grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia, which is more durable, pills less, and gets softer with wear. All you have to do is decide which shoes to wear.