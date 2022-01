Everlane

The Cashmere Polo Dress

$225.00 $112.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description Cashmere that looks—and feels—fine. The Cashmere Polo Dress features a relaxed point collar, an open plunge neckline, blouson sleeves, side slits, an above-the-knee length, and an easy, relaxed fit. Plus, it’s made of certified Grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia, which is more durable, pills less, and gets softer with wear.