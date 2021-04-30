Naked Cashmere

The Cashmere Home Set

$450.00

Travel in style with our luxurious 3-piece travel set made from 100% pure cashmere. Each set includes a drawstring cashmere bag detailed with silk lining, eye mask and a cozy throw for a comfortable trip every time. Custom Monogramming: Please allow an additional 12-14 business days of processing time. Drawstring cashmere bag dimensions: 11.5" x 15.5" Sleep mask dimensions: 9" x 3" Throw blanket dimensions: 82" x 50" Hand Wash Naked or Dry Clean Only Style # N17700