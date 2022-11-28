Everlane

The Cashmere Boxy Crew

$185.00 $111.00

High quality, lower impact. Made from a premium blend of recycled Italian cashmere and wool, The ReCashmere® Boxy Crew Sweater features a slightly cropped, boxy fit with a ribbed neckline, cuffs, and hem—it’s luxury, reimagined. We love it with anything high-waisted and a subtle heel. Soft. Luxurious. Warm. All the beauty of cashmere—with over 90% less raw material carbon emissions.