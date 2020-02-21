Db

The Carryall 40l Duffel Bag

$178.95

The Carryall 40L Duffel BagDB's Carryall 40L Duffel Bag can hold all the essentials for weekend trips away from home. This carry-on shields your business suits or leisure clothes from the perils of travel, sports multiple versatile carrying options, and keeps you organized while on the move to ensure a comfortable travel day..Versatile duffel bag that carries everything you need and more. Durable and water resistant outer protects your stuff. Padded backpanel and backpack straps make carry a breeze. Large main pocket boasts internal mesh organizers. Top pocket provides quick access to goods on the go . Bottom pocket separates shoes or dirty laundry. Multiple carry options help you make tight deadlines. .