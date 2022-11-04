Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Béis
The Carry-on Roller
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Béis
Need a few alternatives?
Rimowa
Essential Cabin 22-inch Wheeled Carry-on
BUY
$875.00
Nordstrom
Away
F.a.r Duffle 55l
BUY
$170.00
Away
Béis
The Carry-on Roller
BUY
$198.00
Béis
July
July Carry On
BUY
$325.00
July
More from Béis
Béis
The Work Tote
BUY
$138.00
Béis
Béis
The Weekender
BUY
$98.00
Béis
Béis
The Cosmetic Case
BUY
$68.00
Béis
Béis
Weekend Travel Bag
BUY
$98.00
Nordstrom
More from Travel
Rimowa
Essential Cabin 22-inch Wheeled Carry-on
BUY
$875.00
Nordstrom
Away
F.a.r Duffle 55l
BUY
$170.00
Away
Béis
The Carry-on Roller
BUY
$198.00
Béis
July
July Carry On
BUY
$325.00
July
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted