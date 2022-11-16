Béis

The Carry-on Roller

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Béis

The security line is a breeze with our carry-on-friendly roller, 360* smooth-rolling wheels make getting where you're going absolutely effortless. A trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip to ensure your hand never feels the stress of travel and an interior that expands an extra two inches, so wherever you go, you can bring a little something back (even if it is just a tan)! Béis Limited Lifetime Luggage Warranty included.