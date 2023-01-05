Away

The Carry-on

$275.00 $233.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

Our lightweight Carry-On is built to last, with a durable polycarbonate hard shell that can withstand any journey. It’s sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and is compact enough for train and car trips alike. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. Want a roomier carry-on? Try The Bigger Carry-On.