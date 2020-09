Taylor Swift

The “cardigan”

$45.50

Buy Now Review It

At Taylor Swift Store

cream cable knit cardigan with black matte buttons, dark gray trim, light gray star embroidery on both arms, and light gray album title patch on left chest with dark grey font. 50% acrylic yarn 50% polyester taylor seen wearing m/l in the “cardigan” music video taylor swift® ©2020 tas rights management, llc used by permission. all rights reserved.