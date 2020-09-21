Maybelline

Great Lash Washable Mascara, Clear

$6.40 $4.19

GREAT LASH CLEAR EYELASH & EYEBROW MASCARA: The classic Great Lash brush with a gel formula clear mascara that conditions lashes & brows while it grooms & separates for a natural look. Suitable for contact lens wearers. DEFINE YOUR EYE WITH MASCARA: No eye look is complete without Maybelline Mascara—amp up the drama with The Falsies Mascara, keep it classic with iconic Maybelline Great Lash, or go for a smooth, clump-free, natural-but-better look with Snapscara. MAYBELLINE IS THE EYE EXPERT: Whatever your signature eye look, natural or dramatic, Maybelline helps create looks that draw eyes with a broad selection of pencil & liquid eyeliners, highly pigmented eyeshadows, iconic mascara, & eyebrow makeup. MAYBELLINE HAS WHAT YOU NEED to create any look—foundation, bb creams, concealers, & highlighters for the perfect canvas, eyeshadows, brow pencils, & eyeliners for any eye look & lip products, from showstopping matte lipstick to au natural lip balms. REMOVE MAYBELLINE MASCARA with Maybelline Expert Eyes 100% Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover, to take it all of with no rubbing, scrubbing, or tugging. After 40 years, Maybelline New York’s Great Lash Volumizing Mascara is still America’s favorite mascara and now in a clear formula! Allure Readers’ Choice and Best of Beauty Award Winner is loved for its lash-doubling formula that conditions as it thickens. The lengthening mascara’s clean and volume-building formula delivers volume without clumps or globs and conditions lashes with each coat. The hypoallergenic formula is ophthalmologist tested and safe for contact lens wearers. Complete your eye makeup look with Maybelline New York’s fan favorite Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner and your favorite City Mini Eyeshadow Palette.