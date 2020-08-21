Hammacher Schlemmer

The Car Air Purifying Ionizer

This is the portable air purifier that fits securely into a car’s cup holder for a constant flow of clean, de-ionized air. Featuring an award-winning Swiss design, the built-in ionizer disperses negative ions, which attach to airborne particles and moves them to positively charged surfaces like the floor, away from the drivers and passengers. A few drops of the included naturally derived essential oil (a blend of peppermint, eucalyptus, and lemon that provides two to four applications) can be added to the aroma pad in the waterless diffuser for a calming scent. Two whisper-quiet fan speeds; diffuser can be used with/without ionization. Stable silicon base. Plugs into a car’s USB port. With two aroma pads. Black or White. 7" H x 2 1/2" W x 2 1/2" D.