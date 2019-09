Realisation Par

The Capulet Tie-dye Dress

£210.00

Buy Now Review It

At Realisation Par

Be the first to shop the Capulet IRL exclusively, at Galeries Lafayette Champs Elyées in Paris, June 3-23rd. Shop online from June 23rd. Bow-chica-wow-wow…Let this bias cut, cowl neck, magic dress do all the work…all you have to do is slip into it and smile. Wear with ballet flats and big gold hoops or strappy sandals and long gold chain. And our 'Karma' purple tie dye print, will give all the vibes.