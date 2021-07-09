ModCloth x Collectif

The Capri Bikini Top

$49.00

Product details Item No.1000010009634 Craving some color and deep sea wildness in your swimwear collection? This ModCloth x Collectif turquoise blue bikini top definitely fits the bill! Cropped with adjustable straps and sporty-looking with a feminine tie detail at the padded bust, this V-neckline swim separate boasts grinning grey and white-hued sharks at the right end of classic rainbows along with a white fluffy cloud on the left end, that are scattered all over, giving your poolside or beachside attire a dip into the deep end. 82% Polyester, 18% Elastane. Machine wash. Fully lined. Padded bust. Imported