The Capri Bikini Top

$49.00

Item No. 176706 Craving some color and wildness in your swimwear collection? This mint green bikini top from our ModCloth namesake label definitely fits the bill! Cropped with adjustable straps and sporty-looking with a feminine tie detail at the padded bust, this V-neckline swim separate boasts an array of yellow cheetahs all over, giving your poolside or beachside attire a dip into the wild side. 80% Polyester, 20% Elastane. Hand wash. Adjustable straps. Fully lined. Padded bust. Imported