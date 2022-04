Everlane

The Canvas Teardrop Tote

$65.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Made of durable organic cotton, the Canvas Teardrop Tote features the look of a hobo bag (hello, endless room) with the functionality of an everyday tote. With four pockets, you’ll never have to go searching for your keys or lip balm again. Go ahead, toss this one over your shoulder. Materials 100% Organic Cotton Exclusive of Ornamentation