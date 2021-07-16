Everlane

The Canvas Overalls

$98.00 $58.00

Casually iconic. Made of comfortable cotton canvas, the Canvas Overalls feature classic utility details, like a front bib pocket, craftsman-inspired topstitching, and metallic enamel hardware. Plus, they’re designed to make your life easier—i.e., they’re complete with adjustable suspender straps, side slant pockets, rear patch pockets, and a relaxed fit throughout. All you have to do is add a shirt.