The Canvas Organic Cotton Parka

Inspired by vintage military jackets, this utilitarian layer is ready to take charge in style. Part of our Canvas Collection of modern workwear, the Canvas Cotton Organic Parka features a removable hood, front zipper, recycled metal button closure, cinchable waist, and deep welt pockets. To create a subtle texture in the heavyweight, 100% OCS-certified organic cotton fabric, we followed a centuries-old, Japanese salt shrinking process and then garment dyed it. Due to the natural effects of garment dyeing, you’ll find each piece in the collection is slightly different, creating a soft, vintage look. Organic cotton uses crop rotation, cover crops, and organic fertilizers instead of toxic chemical fertilizers or pesticides—which means cleaner water, lower water usage, lower pesticide use, healthier soil, and a safer working environment for cotton farmers, compared to conventional cotton.