Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Cincha
The Canvas Go-tote
$119.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Cincha
Need a few alternatives?
Massimo Dutti
Split Leather Maxi Bag
BUY
$259.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Maxi Tote Bag
BUY
$499.00
Massimo Dutti
Cincha
The Canvas Go-tote
BUY
$119.99
Cincha
Calpak
Luka Expandable Laptop Tote
BUY
$97.75
$115.00
Calpak
More from Cincha
Cincha
Travel Belt For Luggage
BUY
$31.99
$40.00
Amazon
More from Totes
Massimo Dutti
Split Leather Maxi Bag
BUY
$259.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Maxi Tote Bag
BUY
$499.00
Massimo Dutti
Cincha
The Canvas Go-tote
BUY
$119.99
Cincha
Calpak
Luka Expandable Laptop Tote
BUY
$97.75
$115.00
Calpak
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted