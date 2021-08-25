Everlane

The Canvas Basket Tote

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Details Handle drop: 9.5"Width: 20.5"Depth: 8"Height: 13" 100% Organic Cotton exclusive of trimmingMachine wash cold. Hang to dry. Made at ASG in Vietnam. UnlinedInterior Zip Pocket: 8.25" W x 6" H15.5L Capacity Questions? Contact us Description For park hangs, city days, and beach getaways. Made of durable organic cotton, the Canvas Basket Tote features a roomy design that’s perfect for holding everything you need in a modern basket-like shape. The best part? It has an internal zip pocket (to keep your essentials safe) and thick, comfy straps that can be worn over your shoulder or held by your side.