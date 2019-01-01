Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Privé Revaux
The Candy
$29.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Privé Revaux
Featured in 1 story
8 Brands Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Karen Walker
Maze Dusty Pink + Gold Sunglasses
$349.00
from
Karen Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Privé Revaux
The Artist
$29.95
from
Privé Revaux
BUY
DETAILS
Privé Revaux
The Escobar
$29.95
from
Privé Revaux
BUY
DETAILS
Cotton On
Charlotte Oval Sunglasses
$14.95
$3.00
from
Cotton On
BUY
More from Privé Revaux
DETAILS
Privé Revaux
The Escobar
$29.95
from
Privé Revaux
BUY
DETAILS
Privé Revaux
The Kennedy 45mm Polarized Sunglasses
$29.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Privé Revaux
The Georgian
$29.95
from
Privé Revaux
BUY
DETAILS
Privé Revaux
The Connoisseur Sunglasses
$29.95
from
Jet
BUY
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
DETAILS
Donni
Coral Sunglasses Chain
$75.00
from
Donni
BUY
DETAILS
Carolina Lemke
Bonnie
$75.00
$37.50
from
Carolina Lemke
BUY
DETAILS
Quay Australia
Noosa Sunglasses
$55.00
$44.00
from
Quay Australia
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Jet Slim Sunglasses
£18.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted