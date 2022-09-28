United States
Realisation Par
The Cameron In Red Butterfly
£220.00£150.00
At Realisation Par
We are saying goodbye to the 'Cameron in Red Butterfly', it’s your last chance buy. Get in quick before it's gone but not forgotten! Sale item: Return for exchange or store credit only. The Cameron - slip her on, she’s cut on the bias with adjustable straps. The perfect amount of simple chic with a hint of detail in the contrasting bind, all you need to add is a lick of gloss to your lips and you’re ready to go.