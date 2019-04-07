Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
And Comfort

The Cambridge Tie Dress

$155.00
At CoEdition
A high-thread count twill makes for a longer-lasting garment, plus is cool, breathable & naturally wrinkle-resistant.
Featured in 2 stories
Wrinkle-Free Clothes That Are Perfect For Packing
by Emily Ruane
7 Workwear Brands For Plus-Size Women
by Ray Lowe