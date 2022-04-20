Everlane

The Cactus Leather Hobo

$150.00

We took our new Cactus Leather Oversized Hobo Bag and made it just a little bit smaller, so it’s perfect for when you need to carry just a little less. It features an adjustable strap (for an easy, over-the-shoulder look), an inside pocket, and a spacious interior for your basic essentials. Made from organically sourced prickly pear cactus, the Desserto® textile is our first plant-based material to be used as a leather alternative. Why cactus? It has a great CO2 sequestering capacity, acts like a natural carbon sink, uses zero irrigation, and naturally regenerates soil. Plus, 50% of the byproduct is redirected to the food industry and used to feed cattle. Materials Made from Desserto® plant-based leather alternative