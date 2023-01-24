Urban Stems

The Burning Romance

$140.00 $112.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Stems

Who can resist the utterly swoon-worthy love story of Simon and Daphne? Some may even call it The Burning Romance, an equally fitting name for an elegant bouquet exuding love, passion, and desire created in partnership with the famed series. Like Daphne herself, it’s, at once, delicate and sophisticated, brimming with a medley of enchanting colors that catch the eye at a glance. It’s sure to be the talk of the “ton”!