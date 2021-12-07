Agent Provocateur

The Bunny Hop

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Details Both hands on the hips and remember to arch your back, it’s time for The Bunny Hop. Rabbit vibrator The Agent Provocateur x Lovehoney collaboration presents The Bunny Hop Crafted from soft liquid waterproof silicone A curved shape and dual motors create intense external and internal arousal Features 3 speed settings and 5 vibration patterns to effortlessly get your clitoris and G-spot into the groove Latex-free and Phthalate-free Includes a storage case and magnetic charging cable Length: 8", Circumference: 4.25" Share this item