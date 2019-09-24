This best-selling tool combines the heat of a flat-iron with the structure of a paddle brush to create a smooth, frizz-free look in one easy step. You're totally gonna crush on this brush.
THE BENEFITS:
Straightening iron and paddle brush in one
Ionic Technology seals the cuticle for less frizz and tons of shine while styling
Digital temperature control allows for custom styling on all hair types (heats up to 450°F / 232°C). Use lower heat on fragile or damaged hair.
WHICH HAIR TYPE IS IT GOOD FOR:
Great for all hair types
PLUS:
60-minute automatic safety shut-off
Professional length 9ft (2.74 m) cord
Guaranteed with a 2-year limited warranty