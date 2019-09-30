Salon Grafix

The Brunette Tint Of Color Dry Shampoo

It's time to perk up that style and cover those unwanted gray hairs! For those of you with darker hair colors or dark roots, the usual dry shampoo can sometimes leave an undesirable white residue behind. SGX NYC's The Brunette Tint of Color Dry Shampoo instantly refreshes and cleanses your hair while effortlessly blending into medium-to-dark brunette tones. This vegan, NYC Stylist-developed formula is designed to prolong your favorite style by revitalize flat styles with body and texture leaving hair with a sparkling floral scent with notes of bergamot, pink rose and white woods. SGX NYC products are never tested on animals. Made for those with darker hair colors or dark-ombre roots, the usual dry shampoo can sometimes leave an undesirable white residue. The Brunette provides a tinted formula for those with medium and dark brown tones.FRAGRANCEThe effervescence of citrus sparkles and cascades into fresh sun-kissed pink roses, all wrapped up in the warmth of silky,soft white woods. Treat your tresses!Top: bergamot, mandarin, ruby redMid: muguet, water lily, pink roseDry: soft musk, white woods, tonka