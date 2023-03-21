NYX

The Brow Glue Dark Brown

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

Instant Brow Styler: This non sticky and tinted eyebrow gel gives you extra strong, 16 hour extreme hold instantly, allowing you to style brow hairs and hold them in place for limitless looks Stick It to Your Brows: Our first instant brow styler acts as a brow mascara and is available in 4 tinted brow gel shades that are flake resistant and dry down with a natural finish for brow raising looks Line, Fill, Shape and Set: We've got everything you need to create beautiful eyebrows, including brow gels, precision brow pencils, pomades, powders, stylers, setters, tinted mascaras and more Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals Discover NYX Professional Makeup: Try all of our professional makeup products today from eyeshadow, eyeliner, and false lashes to liquid lipstick, lip gloss, primer, concealer, setting sprays and eyebrow makeup Stick it to your brows. Our instant brow styler with up to 16H extreme hold, now in 4 flexible tints. This glue-like gel formula is flake-resistant and dries down non-sticky with a natural finish. It's quick & easy to apply: just brush on and style in place to create limitless brow-raising looks that actually stay. The Brow Glue comes with a precise round bristle brush for easy styling on any brow shape. Pro-tip: For a laminated look, brush brows in an upward motion with The Brow Glue, and let them set. Fill in gaps with your favorite pigmented brow product-- like Lift & Snatch brow tint pen and Micro Brow Pencil.