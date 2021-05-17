Christy Dawn

The Brooklyn Dress

$498.00

At Christy Dawn

Borrowing the full, tiered skirt from our classic Basil, The Brooklyn Dress features delicate poet sleeves with elastic and ruffles. Her fully ruched bodice conforms to your natural curves, and her V-neck and ankle-length hem create the perfect vintage silhouette. The Plum Flora fabric was block printed by hand using pigments from plants in Erode, India. The printers used indigo leaves, madder roots, myrobalan and more to create the floral design. This fabric is good for your skin and good for Mother Earth! The Brooklyn Dress was made by Teresita, one of our talented dressmakers.