MASQD

The Bronzer Brush

£9.00

At Boots

MASQD The Bronzer BrushWe’re laying the foundation for your masterpiece – because we both know the tools make’th the goddess (and the goddess needs to slay, everyday.)We travelled the world selecting and trying each brush head, fine tuning the shape so we know it’s the best at doing its unique job. We’ve done the ground work so you’re free to go eat, sleep, create, repeat….This dense, generously bristled bronzer brush is the perfect shape for giving your cheeks a sun drenched golden glow - for collarbones, cheeks and forehead it’s ideal for shading large surface areas.