Hammacher Schlemmer

The Brightness Zooming Natural Light Lamp

$139.95

Buy Now Review It

At Hammacher Schlemmer

This is the only lamp with a light beam that widens or narrows to provide daylight-simulating illumination for hobbies or ambient lighting. Simply pulling the patent-pending shade adjusts the light beam to 711 different diameters between 3" and 31". At maximum zoom, the 3"-diameter beam produces more than 10,000 LUX (2 1/2X brighter than a typical lamp) that’s ideal for illuminating fine details of crafts, and the 31" beam provides optimal light for reading or ambient illumination. Light is produced by one 50,000-hour rated LED that generates clarity-enhancing, crisp white illumination that simulates natural daylight to help reduce eyestrain. An adjustable 15 1/2" gooseneck can be raised, lowered, or twisted for optimal light projection. The lamp has a steel pole and an anodized aluminum shade with a nickel finish and gold accents. Plugs into AC. Assembly required. 65" H x 9 2/3" Diam. (7 lbs.)