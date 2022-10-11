The Ordinary

The best-selling Squalane Cleanser teams up with three other skincare heroes in The Ordinary’s The Bright Set. A caffeine solution helps to re-invigorate tired-looking eyes, while ascorbic acid works to brighten. The AHA serum is ideal for smoothing textural irregularities, promoting a more even skin tone. The revitalising set equips you with everything you need to achieve radiant skin. Set Contents: Squalane Cleanser 50ml A gentle cleanser designed to help remove makeup and daily grime from the skin. Powered by moisturising squalane, the formula helps to leave the skin feeling ultra-smooth. Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG 30ml Targeting the appearance of puffiness and dark circles, this lightweight formula infuses the skin with a high concentration of caffeine and Epigallocatechin Gallatyl Glucoside (EGCG), encouraging a brighter-looking finish. Ethylated Ascorbic Acid 15% Solution 30ml Discover a radiant complexion with this revitalising formula. The water-free solution applies a stable form of Vitamin C that aims to hydrate and even the skin tone. Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution 240ml This glow-enhancing solution offers a mild exfoliation to help smooth and visibly improve the skin’s clarity. Enriched with ginseng root and aloe vera for a soothing effect.