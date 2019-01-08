Kate Chynoweth

The Bridesmaid Guide: Modern Advice On Etiquette, Parties, And Being Fabulous

Being a fabulous bridesmaid these days calls for much more than dyeing your heels to match your dress, especially now that the Internet is the bride s best friend. Fortunately, this all-new edition from bridesmaid expert Kate Chynoweth shares how to be the very best bridesmaid possible. Learn how to host the loveliest bridal shower, throw an unforgettable bachelorette party, use social networking, and support the bride on her big day. Fully updated and with downloadable templates for invitations, party games, and more, this illustrated and informative guide is the perfect resource.