Hill House Home

The Bridal Nap Dress

$225.00

At Hill House Home

Our Nap Dress™ is the prefect dress for bridesmaids. Beautiful and comfortable for all body shapes - this dress will make everyone happy on the big day. And the best part? It’s versatile enough to be enjoyed for years, long after the after party ends. The Ellie is an A-line Nap Dress with elasticated smocking, ruffled shoulders and a tiered midi skirt. The Gold Jacquard fabric adds a little bit of shine and a lot of sophistication, while still being comfortable enough to wear all day. We recommend ordering one size down. Bomseol is 5'10" and wears a size XS.